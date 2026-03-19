BYU vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (23-11) and the No. 11 seed Texas Longhorns (19-14) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET. The contest airs on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 7:25 p.m. ET

7:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

BYU vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (61%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's BYU-Texas spread (BYU -2.5) or total (157.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

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BYU vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 16-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's less often than Texas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (54.5%).

The Cougars own a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they do in road games (3-6-0).

This year, the Longhorns are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

BYU vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

Texas has won 42.9% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-8).

The Longhorns have a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 58% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

BYU vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, BYU was 24th-best in the country offensively (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

On the boards, BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. It was 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

With 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in college basketball last year.

In terms of turnovers, BYU was 215th in college basketball in committing them (11.4 per game) last year. It was 184th in forcing them (11.2 per game).

Texas posted 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Last year Texas averaged 32.7 boards per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Texas put up 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in the country.

With 9.5 turnovers per game, Texas ranked 35th in the nation. It forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

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