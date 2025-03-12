Butler vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) play the No. 8 seed Providence Friars (12-19, 6-14 Big East) in the Big East tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Butler vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Butler win (57.3%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Butler-Providence spread (Butler -1.5) or total (146.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Butler vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Butler is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Providence has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Butler covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Providence covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.9%).

The Bulldogs own a worse record against the spread at home (7-10-0) than they do on the road (6-5-0).

This year, the Friars are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Against the spread, in conference games, Butler is 10-10-0 this season.

Providence is 10-10-0 against the spread in Big East action this year.

Butler vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

Butler has been victorious in 10, or 83.3%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 10-2 when favored by -120 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Providence has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. Providence has gone 3-15 in those games.

The Friars are 3-15 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Butler has a 54.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Butler vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Butler has a +16 scoring differential, putting up 74.4 points per game (159th in college basketball) and giving up 73.8 (237th in college basketball).

Jahmyl Telfort leads Butler, scoring 16.2 points per game (173rd in the country).

Providence scores 71.4 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and gives up 72.4 (197th in college basketball) for a -31 scoring differential overall.

Providence's leading scorer, Bensley Joseph, is 540th in college basketball, putting up 12.9 points per game.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 159th in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.3 per contest.

Andre Screen is 298th in college basketball action with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Friars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. They are pulling down 33 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7.

Oswin Erhunmwunse's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Friars and rank 481st in the nation.

Butler scores 98.7 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball), while allowing 98.1 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

The Friars rank 211th in college basketball averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 252nd, allowing 95.9 points per 100 possessions.

