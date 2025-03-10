Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (35-27) are favored (by 5.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-38) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 241.5.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 241.5 -198 +166

Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (60.3%)

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have registered a 29-31-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 30-32-2 against the spread this season.

Pacers games have gone over the total 33 times out of 64 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 33 of 64 opportunities (51.6%).

In home games, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (15-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-18-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 29 opportunities this season (58.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 33 opportunities (48.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 15-17-1 record) than on the road (.484, 15-15-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than away (15 of 31, 48.4%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 8.9 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Smith's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

