Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV

The New York Knicks (24-11) are favored by 5.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 238 -220 +184

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (55.2%)

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 18 times in 35 games with a set spread.

In the Bulls' 34 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, 20 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 34 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 17 of 34 opportunities (50%).

In home games, New York has a better record against the spread (8-6-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-10-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than road games (55%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (9-8-1) than at home (7-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 16, 43.8%) than on the road (10 of 18, 55.6%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.7 points, 14 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 44% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.1 points, 7.7 assists and 3 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 14.6 points, 8.7 boards and 5.6 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Bulls are getting 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Coby White.

The Bulls are receiving 12.1 points, 6.9 boards and 6.8 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

