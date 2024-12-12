Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Chicago Bulls (10-15) are favored by 5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (7-17) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE. The point total is set at 232 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 232 -215 +180

Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (74.8%)

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 12 times in 25 games with a set spread.

In the Hornets' 24 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 24 chances.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 41.7% of the time (10 out of 24 games with a set point total).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-6-0) than it has in home games (5-7-0).

The Bulls have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (58.3%) than road games (61.5%).

This year, Charlotte is 6-6-2 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (four of 14, 28.6%) than on the road (six of 10, 60%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey averages 11.7 points, 6.2 boards and 6.9 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 22.1 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.2% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per game.

Coby White is averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 boards and 4.6 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 31.1 points for the Hornets, plus 5.4 boards and 6.9 assists.

The Hornets receive 22.1 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

Per game, Cody Martin gives the Hornets 8.6 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Josh Green provides the Hornets 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

