Bulls vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 242.5.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1 242.5 -112 -104

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (57.3%)

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls are 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 6-10-0 this year.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over nine times this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 11 of 16 set point totals (68.8%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-5-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).

In home games, the Bulls go over the total 50% of the time (three of six games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 60% of games (six of 10).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (2-6-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, six of eight) than away (62.5%, five of eight).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 9.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Coby White is averaging 19.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 10.9 points, 4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.6 assists. He is also sinking 38% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Hawks are receiving 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 61.1% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

