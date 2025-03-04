Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-10) visit the Chicago Bulls (24-37) after winning seven home road in a row. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 12 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12 245.5 -752 +530

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.5%)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 38 times this season (38-20-2).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 28-31-2 this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 39 times out of 61 chances.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50.8% of the time (31 out of 61 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-10-1) than it does on the road (17-10-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 32 opportunities this season (65.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 28 opportunities (64.3%).

This year, Chicago is 15-16-1 at home against the spread (.469 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-15-1 ATS (.448).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over more frequently at home (17 of 32, 53.1%) than away (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18.4 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Coby White gets the Bulls 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Bulls receive 8.3 points per game from Jalen Smith, plus 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

The Bulls receive 8.3 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

