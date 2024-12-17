FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/14/24Buffalo Bills23@New York Jets20
11/19/23New York Jets6@Buffalo Bills32
9/11/23Buffalo Bills16@New York Jets22
12/11/22New York Jets12@Buffalo Bills20
11/6/22Buffalo Bills17@New York Jets20
1/9/22New York Jets10@Buffalo Bills27
11/14/21Buffalo Bills45@New York Jets17

Bills vs. Jets Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Bills and Jets first faced off on September 11, 1960, in a game that the Jets (then the Titans) won 27-3, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry.
  • AFC East rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC East division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying their rivalry.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Bills and Jets have played over 120 games against each other, with the Bills holding a slight edge in the all-time series.
  • Key players: The rivalry has featured many notable players, including Hall of Famers like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas for the Bills, and Joe Namath and Curtis Martin for the Jets.
  • Defensive battles: Many matchups between the Bills and Jets are characterized by strong defensive performances, with both teams often known for their tough defenses over the years.
  • Rex Ryan’s impact: During his tenure as head coach of the Bills, Rex Ryan emphasized the rivalry, creating a heated atmosphere in matchups against his former team, the Jets.
  • Fan rivalry: The proximity of Buffalo and New York City creates a passionate fan rivalry, with Bills and Jets fans often engaging in spirited banter during matchups.
  • Recent competitiveness: In recent years, the rivalry has become increasingly competitive, particularly with the Bills' resurgence as a playoff contender, adding excitement to their matchups against the Jets.

The Bills-Jets rivalry is marked by its historical significance, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it a highlight of the AFC East schedule.

