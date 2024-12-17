Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/14/24 Buffalo Bills 23 @ New York Jets 20 11/19/23 New York Jets 6 @ Buffalo Bills 32 9/11/23 Buffalo Bills 16 @ New York Jets 22 12/11/22 New York Jets 12 @ Buffalo Bills 20 11/6/22 Buffalo Bills 17 @ New York Jets 20 1/9/22 New York Jets 10 @ Buffalo Bills 27 11/14/21 Buffalo Bills 45 @ New York Jets 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

Bills vs. Jets Rivalry

First meeting : The Bills and Jets first faced off on September 11, 1960, in a game that the Jets (then the Titans) won 27-3, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry.

: The Bills and Jets first faced off on September 11, 1960, in a game that the Jets (then the Titans) won 27-3, marking the beginning of their long-standing rivalry. AFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC East division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the AFC East division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Bills and Jets have played over 120 games against each other, with the Bills holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Bills and Jets have played over 120 games against each other, with the Bills holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Key players : The rivalry has featured many notable players, including Hall of Famers like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas for the Bills, and Joe Namath and Curtis Martin for the Jets.

: The rivalry has featured many notable players, including Hall of Famers like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas for the Bills, and Joe Namath and Curtis Martin for the Jets. Defensive battles : Many matchups between the Bills and Jets are characterized by strong defensive performances, with both teams often known for their tough defenses over the years.

: Many matchups between the Bills and Jets are characterized by strong defensive performances, with both teams often known for their tough defenses over the years. Rex Ryan’s impact : During his tenure as head coach of the Bills, Rex Ryan emphasized the rivalry, creating a heated atmosphere in matchups against his former team, the Jets.

: During his tenure as head coach of the Bills, Rex Ryan emphasized the rivalry, creating a heated atmosphere in matchups against his former team, the Jets. Fan rivalry : The proximity of Buffalo and New York City creates a passionate fan rivalry, with Bills and Jets fans often engaging in spirited banter during matchups.

: The proximity of Buffalo and New York City creates a passionate fan rivalry, with Bills and Jets fans often engaging in spirited banter during matchups. Recent competitiveness: In recent years, the rivalry has become increasingly competitive, particularly with the Bills' resurgence as a playoff contender, adding excitement to their matchups against the Jets.

The Bills-Jets rivalry is marked by its historical significance, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it a highlight of the AFC East schedule.

