Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MNMT and FDSWI

The Washington Wizards (4-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-12) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -11.5 221.5 -450 +350

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (77.5%)

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks have compiled a 10-15-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 25 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).

When playing at home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (6-7-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-8-0).

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in six of 14 home games (42.9%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in seven of 12 matchups (58.3%).

This season, Washington is 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-6-1 ATS (.364).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (seven of 14), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.7 points, 11.6 boards and 6 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 25.7 points, 4.5 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Taurean Prince averages 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 51.1% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 1.8 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.9 blocks (seventh in NBA).

The Wizards get 8.7 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.