Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: MNMT and FDSWI
The Washington Wizards (4-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-12) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Bucks
|-11.5
|221.5
|-450
|+350
Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bucks win (77.5%)
Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Bucks have compiled a 10-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have played 25 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- This season, Bucks games have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances.
- Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).
- When playing at home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (6-7-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-8-0).
- The Bucks have gone over the over/under in six of 14 home games (42.9%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in seven of 12 matchups (58.3%).
- This season, Washington is 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-6-1 ATS (.364).
- Wizards games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (seven of 14), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).
Bucks Leaders
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.7 points, 11.6 boards and 6 assists.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.7 points, 4.5 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 12.9 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
- Brook Lopez averages 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.
- Taurean Prince averages 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 51.1% from beyond the arc (first in league), with 1.8 made treys per game.
Wizards Leaders
- Per game, Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.9 blocks (seventh in NBA).
- The Wizards get 8.7 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.6 rebounds and 4 assists.
