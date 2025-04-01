Bucks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Bucks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT and MAX

A pair of struggling teams meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (40-34) host the Phoenix Suns (35-40) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Suns are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game losing streak against the Bucks, losers of four straight. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 224.5 -300 +245

Bucks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65.5%)

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Bucks have gone 35-38-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 28 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 38 times out of 75 chances.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 40 of 75 set point totals (53.3%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 20 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 38 opportunities this season (55.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 36 opportunities (47.2%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .342 (13-23-2). On the road, it is .405 (15-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over 17 of 38 times at home (44.7%), and 23 of 37 on the road (62.2%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 60.1% from the floor (sixth in league).

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5 boards.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 28.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (first in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists for the Suns.

The Suns receive 10.3 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.4 boards and 5.5 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Suns are receiving 17.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 8.2 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 59.3% of his shots from the field.

