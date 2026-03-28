Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (55-18) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-43) after winning five home road in a row. The Spurs are double-digit favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The point total is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -18.5 227.5 -2000 +1040

Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (77.7%)

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 38-30-4 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 31 wins against the spread in 72 games this year.

This season, 32 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 72 chances.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 32 of 72 set point totals (44.4%).

At home, San Antonio has a worse record against the spread (16-15-3) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-15-1).

The Spurs have exceeded the total in 16 of 35 home games (45.7%), compared to 16 of 38 road games (42.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-19-0 record) than on the road (.405, 15-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 20 of 35 times at home (57.1%), and 12 of 37 away (32.4%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 3 assists and 11.2 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle averages 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins provides the Bucks 17.1 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range (second in league), with 2 treys per game.

The Bucks are receiving 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are receiving 13.1 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gets the Bucks 17.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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