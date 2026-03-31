Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and KFAA

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-45) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (24-51) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Fiserv Forum as only 1-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and KFAA. The over/under is 227.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1 227.5 -116 -102

Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (62.9%)

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 32-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 74 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 35 times out of 74 chances.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 44.6% of the time (33 out of 74 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Dallas sports a better record against the spread (17-20-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-22-0).

The Mavericks have gone over the total in 20 of 38 home games (52.6%), compared to 15 of 37 road games (40.5%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (17-20-0) than on the road (15-22-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 56.8% of the time at home (21 of 37), and 32.4% of the time away (12 of 37).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 4.6 assists and 6.5 boards.

Naji Marshall averages 15.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.3 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 7.1 boards.

Brandon Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Max Christie is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Bucks are receiving 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are receiving 13.1 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

AJ Green's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 8.2 points, 1 boards and 1.2 assists. He is draining 39.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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