Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (23-18) as 6-point favorites on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSFL. The point total is 210.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6 210.5 -220 +184

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (51.2%)

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-21-1).

Against the spread, the Magic are 23-18-0 this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 41 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 16 of 41 set point totals (39%).

Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread in home games (9-10-1) than it does on the road (7-11-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 20 home matchups (40%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 18 games (61.1%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (14-7-0). On the road, it is .450 (9-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over eight of 21 times at home (38.1%), and eight of 20 away (40%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 4.4 boards and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis averages 13.5 points, 8 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also making 41% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.6 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 61.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic get 9.1 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2 boards and 2 assists.

Anthony Black averages 8.8 points, 2.6 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the field.

