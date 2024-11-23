Bucks vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSE

Two of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 32.4 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (7-9) host LaMelo Ball (fifth, 28.9 PPG) and the Charlotte Hornets (6-9) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSE. The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 223 points.

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8.5 223 -319 +260

Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (74.3%)

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread six times this season (6-9-1).

The Hornets are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over seven times out of 15 chances.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-3-1) than it has in road tilts (1-6-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in three of nine home matchups (33.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of seven games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (4-3-1).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (three times out of eight) than away (three of seven) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 6.4 assists and 12 boards.

Damian Lillard averages 24.8 points, 4.6 boards and 7.6 assists.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (second in league).

Bobby Portis averages 13.3 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 8.6 points, 4.9 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 52.5% from downtown (fourth in league), with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hornets Leaders

Ball is averaging 28.9 points, 4.9 boards and 6.7 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets are receiving 18.6 points, 4.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Per game, Grant Williams provides the Hornets 10.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Cody Martin provides the Hornets 9.1 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.