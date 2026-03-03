Bucknell vs Army College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 10 seed Bucknell Bison (9-22, 6-12 Patriot League) square off against the No. 6 seed Army Black Knights (11-20, 5-13 Patriot League) in the Patriot League tournament Tuesday at Sojka Pavilion, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Bucknell vs. Army Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Arena: Sojka Pavilion

Bucknell vs. Army Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell win (55.5%)

Bucknell is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points

Bucknell vs. Army: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bucknell is 12-19-0 ATS this season.

Army is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

Bucknell covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Army covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (47.8%).

The Bison have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 13 games at home, and they've covered six times in 15 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Black Knights are 4-10-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

Bucknell has covered the spread six times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in Patriot League action, Army is 5-13-0 this year.

Bucknell vs. Army: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bucknell has been victorious in five of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bison have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -162 or better on the moneyline.

Army has won seven of the 24 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (29.2%).

The Black Knights have a 5-16 record (winning just 23.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bucknell has a 61.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bucknell vs. Army Head-to-Head Comparison

Bucknell averages 67.4 points per game (340th in college basketball) while allowing 77.1 per contest (267th in college basketball). It has a -300 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Amon Dorries ranks 207th in the nation with a team-leading 16.1 points per game.

Army has a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. It is putting up 72.7 points per game, 266th in college basketball, and is giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 282nd in college basketball.

Ryan Curry is 484th in the nation with a team-high 13.5 points per game.

The Bison lose the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They collect 28.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 336th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.3 per contest.

Achile Spadone's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Bison and rank 270th in college basketball play.

The Black Knights rank 201st in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 their opponents average.

Tate Laczkowski's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Black Knights and rank 472nd in the nation.

Bucknell ranks 336th in college basketball by averaging 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 334th in college basketball, allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Black Knights' 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 258th in college basketball, and the 100.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 316th in college basketball.

