Bryce Young Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Bryce Young has a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (325 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Carolina Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth a look for his next game against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Young vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.92

13.92 Projected Passing Yards: 221.63

221.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.55

15.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 21.0 fantasy points in 2023 (10.5 per game), Young is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 68th overall.

In two games this season, Young has piled up 299 passing yards (42-of-71) with two passing TDs and two picks, leading to 21.0 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 51 yards rushing on five carries.

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Young connected on 66.7% of his passes for 153 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with 34 rushing yards on the ground, good for 13.5 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown reception by two players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

