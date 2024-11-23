menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (9-9-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-137)Red Wings (+114)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (64.7%)

Bruins vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +180 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -225.

Bruins vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Red Wings on November 23 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bruins vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Bruins, Detroit is the underdog at +114, and Boston is -137 playing on the road.

