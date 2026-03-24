NHL
Bruins vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Boston Bruins (39-23-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-29-13)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-192)
|Maple Leafs (+158)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (66.9%)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -164 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +132.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup on March 24, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -192 favorite at home.