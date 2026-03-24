Bruins vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Boston Bruins (39-23-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-29-13)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-192) Maple Leafs (+158) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (66.9%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -164 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +132.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Maple Leafs matchup on March 24, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -192 favorite at home.

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