NHL

Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive

Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames.

Bruins vs Flames Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (6-7-1) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-210)Flames (+172)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (74.2%)

Bruins vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Flames are -150 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +122.

Bruins vs Flames Over/Under

  • Bruins versus Flames on November 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Bruins vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -210 favorite at home.

