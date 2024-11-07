Bruins vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Flames Game Info
- Boston Bruins (6-7-1) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-210)
|Flames (+172)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (74.2%)
Bruins vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Flames are -150 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +122.
Bruins vs Flames Over/Under
- Bruins versus Flames on November 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Bruins vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -210 favorite at home.