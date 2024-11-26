Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked passing defense (210 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Purdy vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Passing Yards: 257.94

257.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.65

21.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 187.3 fantasy points this season (18.7 per game), Purdy is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 11th among all players.

Through his last three games, Purdy has completed 64-of-90 passes for 772 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 68.2 total fantasy points (22.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 113 rushing yards on 17 attempts with two TDs.

Purdy has compiled 109.5 fantasy points (21.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 99-of-149 passes for 1,239 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 159 rushing yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Purdy's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he put up 26.0 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 260 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the New York Jets, when he posted 10.3 fantasy points -- 19-of-29 (65.5%), 231 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Bills Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Buffalo has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Bills have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bills have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

