Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy was 13th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 267.0. Going into 2025, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|267.0
|18
|13
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|286.5
|11
|11
Brock Purdy 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions -- Purdy finished with 30.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jets
|10.3
|19-for-29
|231
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|14.0
|28-for-36
|319
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Rams
|25.8
|22-for-30
|292
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|14.6
|15-for-27
|288
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Cardinals
|13.1
|19-for-35
|244
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|24.1
|18-for-28
|255
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|17.2
|17-for-31
|212
|0
|3
|2
Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps
Last year Purdy collected 3,864 passing yards (257.6 per game) while going 300-for-455 (65.9% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|George Kittle
|94
|78
|1106
|8
|19
|Jauan Jennings
|113
|77
|975
|6
|15
|Demarcus Robinson
|64
|31
|505
|7
|11
