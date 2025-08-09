Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy was 13th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 267.0. Going into 2025, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 267.0 18 13 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 286.5 11 11

Brock Purdy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions -- Purdy finished with 30.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Jets 10.3 19-for-29 231 0 0 0 Week 2 @Vikings 14.0 28-for-36 319 1 1 0 Week 3 @Rams 25.8 22-for-30 292 3 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 14.6 15-for-27 288 1 1 0 Week 5 Cardinals 13.1 19-for-35 244 1 2 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 24.1 18-for-28 255 3 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 17.2 17-for-31 212 0 3 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Last year Purdy collected 3,864 passing yards (257.6 per game) while going 300-for-455 (65.9% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11

