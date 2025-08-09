FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy was 13th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 267.0. Going into 2025, he is the 13th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Brock Purdy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Purdy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points267.01813
2025 Projected Fantasy Points286.51111

Brock Purdy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions -- Purdy finished with 30.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-35 (77.1%), 377 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Jets10.319-for-29231000
Week 2@Vikings14.028-for-36319110
Week 3@Rams25.822-for-30292300
Week 4Patriots14.615-for-27288110
Week 5Cardinals13.119-for-35244120
Week 6@Seahawks24.118-for-28255300
Week 7Chiefs17.217-for-31212032

Brock Purdy and the 49ers Receiving Corps

Last year Purdy collected 3,864 passing yards (257.6 per game) while going 300-for-455 (65.9% completion percentage) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Purdy's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Kittle94781106819
Jauan Jennings11377975615
Demarcus Robinson6431505711

