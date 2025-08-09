FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brock Bowers put up 150.7 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL tight ends. The Las Vegas Raiders TE is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Brock Bowers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bowers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points150.7742
2025 Projected Fantasy Points136.9762

Brock Bowers 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Bowers finished with 20.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 140 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers5.886580
Week 2@Ravens9.899980
Week 3Panthers4.143410
Week 4Browns3.132190
Week 5@Broncos15.7128971
Week 6Steelers7.1109710
Week 7@Rams9.31410930

Brock Bowers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time. Here's a look at how Bowers' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brock Bowers1531121194514
Jakobi Meyers129871027414
Tre Tucker814753935
Raheem Mostert231916102

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

