Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Brock Bowers put up 150.7 fantasy points last year, second among all NFL tight ends. The Las Vegas Raiders TE is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Brock Bowers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bowers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 150.7 74 2 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 136.9 76 2

Brock Bowers 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Bowers finished with 20.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 140 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5.8 8 6 58 0 Week 2 @Ravens 9.8 9 9 98 0 Week 3 Panthers 4.1 4 3 41 0 Week 4 Browns 3.1 3 2 19 0 Week 5 @Broncos 15.7 12 8 97 1 Week 6 Steelers 7.1 10 9 71 0 Week 7 @Rams 9.3 14 10 93 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Brock Bowers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time. Here's a look at how Bowers' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brock Bowers 153 112 1194 5 14 Jakobi Meyers 129 87 1027 4 14 Tre Tucker 81 47 539 3 5 Raheem Mostert 23 19 161 0 2

