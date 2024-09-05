Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be up against the team with last year's fifth-ranked run defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (95.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Robinson, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Robinson vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.14

7.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.18

41.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.64

10.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Robinson picked up 162.0 fantasy points (10.8 per game) -- 22nd at his position, 59th in the NFL.

Robinson picked up 26.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 42 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 2 versus the Denver Broncos.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Robinson picked up 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 38 yards; 6 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Robinson ended up with 4.3 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 10 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards. That happened in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Robinson picked up 5.3 points (7 carries, 53 yards) in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay surrendered over 300 passing yards to six QBs last year.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Buccaneers last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Tampa Bay allowed more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

The Buccaneers allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Buccaneers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

