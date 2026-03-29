Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and CHSN

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-168) | CHW: (+142)

MIL: (-168) | CHW: (+142) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will call on Brandon Sproat against the White Sox and Anthony Kay. Sproat and his team were 1-3-0 ATS in his four appearances with a spread last season. Sproat appeared in three games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 1-2 in those contests. Kay did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (67.4%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +142, and Milwaukee is -168 playing at home.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The Brewers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -160 to cover.

Brewers versus White Sox on March 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers came away with 63 wins in the 100 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 19 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 36.6% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (56-97).

Chicago went 25-55 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (31.2%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-8 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang finished with an OPS of .794 last season, fueled by a .359 OBP and a slugging percentage of .435.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa racked up 137 hits with a .434 slugging percentage last season.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Brewers vs White Sox Head to Head

3/26/2026: 14-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/1/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/30/2025: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/2/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/1/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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