Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29
Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs White Sox Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-1)
- Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and CHSN
Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-168) | CHW: (+142)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Brewers will call on Brandon Sproat against the White Sox and Anthony Kay. Sproat and his team were 1-3-0 ATS in his four appearances with a spread last season. Sproat appeared in three games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 1-2 in those contests. Kay did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (67.4%)
Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +142, and Milwaukee is -168 playing at home.
Brewers vs White Sox Spread
- The Brewers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -160 to cover.
Brewers vs White Sox Over/Under
- Brewers versus White Sox on March 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Brewers came away with 63 wins in the 100 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 19 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.
- The White Sox won 36.6% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (56-97).
- Chicago went 25-55 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (31.2%).
- The White Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-8 record against the over/under.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang finished with an OPS of .794 last season, fueled by a .359 OBP and a slugging percentage of .435.
- Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.
- William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.
- Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Lenyn Sosa racked up 137 hits with a .434 slugging percentage last season.
- Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
Brewers vs White Sox Head to Head
- 3/26/2026: 14-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/1/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/30/2025: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 4/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/2/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)
- 6/1/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/31/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/13/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/12/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/11/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
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