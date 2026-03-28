Brewers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Brewers vs White Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and CHSN

Brewers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

MIL: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

MIL: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick versus the White Sox and Sean Burke. In 23 games he pitched with a spread last season, Patrick and his team finished with an 8-15-0 record ATS. Patrick appeared in 13 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 4-9 in those contests. Last season Burke and his team went 13-9-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Burke's team went 9-13 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Brewers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (70.2%)

Brewers vs White Sox Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +158 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs White Sox Spread

The Brewers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -142 to cover.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-White Sox game on March 28, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers won in 63, or 63%, of the 100 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Milwaukee came away with a win 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The White Sox finished 56-97 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 36.6% of those games).

Chicago went 15-42 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (26.3%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-8 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

William Contreras ended his last campaign with 147 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas hit .234 with 32 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 56 walks a season ago.

Andrew Benintendi hit .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Lenyn Sosa had a slugging percentage of .434 with 137 hits a season ago.

Austin Hays hit .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Brewers vs White Sox Head to Head

3/26/2026: 14-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/1/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/30/2025: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/2/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 6/1/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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