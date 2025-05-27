Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox.

Brewers vs Red Sox Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (27-28) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-29)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NESN

Brewers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-196) | BOS: -1.5 (+162)

MIL: +1.5 (-196) | BOS: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs TBA (Red Sox)

The Brewers will give the ball to Aaron Civale (0-1), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Civale has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Civale's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Brewers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.8%)

Brewers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Red Sox are +162 to cover, while the Brewers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Brewers-Red Sox game on May 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won 14 of 19 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 54 opportunities.

The Brewers are 29-25-0 against the spread in their 54 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won seven of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Boston has a record of 6-4 (60%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-28-2).

The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 28-28-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .246 batting average and an on-base percentage of .273.

He is 96th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

William Contreras is batting .244 with six doubles, five home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 129th.

Brice Turang is batting .269 with a .355 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Frelick brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-high .409 on-base percentage. He's batting .288 and slugging .534.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran's .439 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .256.

Ceddanne Rafaela has eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .220.

Brewers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/26/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/23/2023: 12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/22/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/31/2022: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2022: 9-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

