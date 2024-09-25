Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (90-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128)

MIL: -1.5 (+106) | PIT: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 11-8, 3.69 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 6-6, 3.43 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (11-8) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (6-6). Peralta and his team have a record of 14-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-9). The Pirates have an 11-3-0 ATS record in Ortiz's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 4-5 record in Ortiz's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (57%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Milwaukee is +106 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Pirates contest on Sept. 25 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (59.1%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 17-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 81-75-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 35-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 11-23 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (32.4%).

In the 154 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-78-3).

The Pirates have put together an 81-73-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 165 hits and an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .283.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .252 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 68th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adames heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Jackson Chourio has collected 140 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Chourio enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a walk and an RBI.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 137 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .443. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .276.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 54th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has racked up 140 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/13/2024: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/25/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/23/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!