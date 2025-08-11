Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (73-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-68)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166)

MIL: (-198) | PIT: (+166) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 9-4, 3.57 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 5-9, 4.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (9-4) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (5-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates. When Quintana starts, his team is 11-5-0 against the spread this season. When Quintana starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Pirates have a 6-12-0 ATS record in Heaney's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61.8%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Brewers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +166, and Milwaukee is -198 playing at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Brewers are +105 to cover, and the Pirates are -126.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on Aug. 11, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 41, or 68.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 115 opportunities.

In 115 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 67-48-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone 32-43 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-63-4).

The Pirates have collected a 59-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 106 hits. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .389.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .278 with 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 32nd, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Christian Yelich has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.337/.438.

Sal Frelick has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is leading the Pirates with 81 hits. He's batting .207 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 159th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 128th and he is 107th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .387 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .241 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen a has .333 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

