Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-182) | MIL: -1.5 (+150)

PIT: +1.5 (-182) | MIL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-1, 4.05 ERA vs Wade Miley (Brewers) - 0-1, 5.14 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Bailey Falter (1-1, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (0-1, 5.14 ERA). Falter's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Miley has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Miley starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the underdog at -108, and Pittsburgh is -108 playing at home.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Brewers game on April 23 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won three of eight games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Pirates are 12-10-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers are 8-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Milwaukee has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.387) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .292 batting average while slugging .477.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Joe has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .278 with a .354 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Hayes heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jack Suwinski has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .183 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .429, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 30 hits, all club-highs for the Brewers (while batting .353).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .314. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .301 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .222 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/6/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/18/2022: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/4/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/3/2023: 14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2023: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

