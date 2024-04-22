Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Brewers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | MIL: (-108)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-182) | MIL: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-1, 4.05 ERA vs Wade Miley (Brewers) - 0-1, 5.14 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Bailey Falter (1-1, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (0-1, 5.14 ERA). Falter's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Miley has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Miley starts this season -- they split the games.
Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (53%)
Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the underdog at -108, and Pittsburgh is -108 playing at home.
Pirates vs Brewers Spread
Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Pirates versus Brewers game on April 23 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Pittsburgh has won three of eight games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 22 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 12-10-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers are 8-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Milwaukee has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games).
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-8-0 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.387) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .292 batting average while slugging .477.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Joe has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .278 with a .354 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.
- Hayes heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Jack Suwinski has two home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .183 this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .429, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 30 hits, all club-highs for the Brewers (while batting .353).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .314. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.
- Willy Adames is hitting .301 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .222 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/6/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/18/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/18/2022: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/6/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/5/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 8/4/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/3/2023: 14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/17/2023: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/16/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
