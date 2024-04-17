Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
Odds updated as of 11:25 AM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Padres Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (10-6) vs. San Diego Padres (11-9)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: SDPA
Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-108) | SD: (-108)
- Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 2-0, 4.19 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-0) to the mound, while Michael King (2-0) will get the nod for the Padres. Peralta's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres covered each of King's three starts with a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two King starts this season -- they won both.
Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)
Brewers vs Padres Moneyline
- San Diego is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -108 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Padres Spread
Brewers vs Padres Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Padres on April 17 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.
Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 16 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've finished 5-4 in those games.
- San Diego has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.
- The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-8-1).
- The Padres have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 against the spread.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has 24 hits and an OBP of .461 to go with a slugging percentage of .625. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .375 batting average, as well.
- He ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Contreras hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.
- Willy Adames is batting .302 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Brice Turang is batting .327 with a .462 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .236 with a .317 OBP and eight RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.519) and paces the Padres in hits (23). He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.
- Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- His batting average is 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .254 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Jurickson Profar paces his team with a .413 on-base percentage.
Brewers vs Padres Head to Head
- 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/16/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/14/2023: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/4/2022: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/3/2022: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/2/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/25/2022: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
