Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (10-6) vs. San Diego Padres (11-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SDPA

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-108) | SD: (-108)

MIL: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150)

MIL: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 2-0, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-0) to the mound, while Michael King (2-0) will get the nod for the Padres. Peralta's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres covered each of King's three starts with a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two King starts this season -- they won both.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -108 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Padres on April 17 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've finished 5-4 in those games.

San Diego has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-8-1).

The Padres have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 24 hits and an OBP of .461 to go with a slugging percentage of .625. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .375 batting average, as well.

He ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Contreras hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .302 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brice Turang is batting .327 with a .462 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .236 with a .317 OBP and eight RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.519) and paces the Padres in hits (23). He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .225. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average is 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .254 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Jurickson Profar paces his team with a .413 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2023: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/4/2022: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2022: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/2/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/25/2022: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!