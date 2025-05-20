Brewers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Orioles Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (23-25) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-31)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MASN2

Brewers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196)

MIL: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA vs Keegan Akin (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.27 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Logan Henderson (2-0) versus the Orioles and Keegan Akin. Henderson has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Henderson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Akin has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Akin starts this season.

Brewers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -124 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Orioles are -196 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +162.

Brewers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Orioles game on May 20 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (69.6%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-3 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 47 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-12).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games).

In the 46 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-21-2).

The Orioles are 14-32-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .258. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .371.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season. He's batting .293.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 118th.

Jackson Chourio has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with 41 hits and an OBP of .400 this season.

Hoskins takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is batting .229 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's 37 hits and .386 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .500.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jackson Holliday has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .273.

Adley Rutschman is batting .208 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Brewers vs Orioles Head to Head

5/19/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/14/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2024: 11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/12/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!