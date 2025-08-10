Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (71-44) vs. New York Mets (63-53)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and WPIX

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164)

MIL: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 11-2, 3.15 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 3.52 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.52 ERA). Priester's team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Priester's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have gone 1-3-0 against the spread when Manaea starts. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Manaea starts this season.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.6%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -118 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Mets are +164 to cover, while the Brewers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Mets on Aug. 10, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 39 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 36-16 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 113 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 65-48-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Mets have put together a 12-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.7% of those games).

New York has an 8-14 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Mets have a 53-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .260 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .276 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Turang takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .249 with a .364 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .295 with 28 walks and 49 runs scored.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto a has .381 on-base percentage to lead the Mets. He's batting .249 while slugging .488.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 113 hits. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has a .432 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!