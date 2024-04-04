Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

MIL: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-0, 1.29 ERA

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert. Peralta helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Peralta's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Gilbert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gilbert starts this season.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.1%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +104 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Brewers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Mariners contest on April 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers were victorious in 54, or 58.7%, of the 92 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Milwaukee won 42 of 72 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Mariners put together a 22-27 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

Seattle went 15-15 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (50%).

The Mariners combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times last season for a 78-75-7 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich collected 153 hits last season and finished with a .370 OBP.

William Contreras finished with 156 hits and a slugging percentage of .457.

Willy Adames ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .310, plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Brice Turang slashed .218/.285/.300 and finished with an OPS of .585.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has totaled six hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .261 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has a home run and two walks while hitting .115. He's slugging .231 with an on-base percentage of .207.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 194th in batting average, 186th in on-base percentage and 169th in slugging percentage.

Josh Rojas is batting .417 with a double.

Mitch Garver is hitting .143 with two doubles and two walks.

