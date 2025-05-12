Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (20-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-17)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSWI

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CLE: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CLE: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 4-2, 2.18 ERA vs Edward Lively (Guardians) - 2-2, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (4-2) for the Brewers and Edward Lively (2-2) for the Guardians. Peralta and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Lively starts, the Guardians are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in six of Lively's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.1%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Guardians are -156 to cover, and the Brewers are +130.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Brewers-Guardians on May 12, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won eight of 11 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 40 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 22-18-0 in 40 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have put together an 11-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 4-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (30.8%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-16-2).

The Guardians have an 18-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Among qualified hitters, he is 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Brice Turang has three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .296 and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging in the majors.

William Contreras is batting .237 with a .341 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Christian Yelich has seven home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Yelich heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .459. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .331.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .286 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is leading the Guardians with 25 hits.

Carlos Santana is batting .226 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

