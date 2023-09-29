Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-77)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

MIL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 6-6, 4.74 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 6-8, 3.80 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (6-6) for the Brewers and Hendricks (6-8) for the Cubs. When Rea starts, his team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season. Rea's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Hendricks starts, the Cubs have gone 9-13-0 against the spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.5%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at -104, and Milwaukee is -112 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +155 to cover, while the Brewers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Cubs on September 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 49 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 158 opportunities.

The Brewers are 80-78-0 against the spread in their 158 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 28 of the 65 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a 27-33 record (winning 45% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-72-5).

The Cubs have collected a 71-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .277 with 75 walks and 105 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .451.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Carlos Santana is hitting .239 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 116th, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Santana heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (153) this season.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 15 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 152 hits, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .310 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bellinger heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two walks and two RBI.

Nico Hoerner's .386 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 15th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ian Happ has racked up a team-best .359 on-base percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .285 with 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

8/30/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/28/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/4/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2023: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/2/2023: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/1/2023: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/30/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!