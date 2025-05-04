Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (16-17) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-13)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

MIL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 3-2, 2.52 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 3-1, 2.77 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Shota Imanaga (3-1, 2.77 ERA). When Peralta starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Peralta and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Cubs are 2-1 in Imanaga's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cubs, Milwaukee is the favorite at -112, and Chicago is -104 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +155 to cover, while the Brewers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

Brewers versus Cubs on May 4 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (70.6%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 19-14-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have an 8-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

Chicago is 7-6 (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-9-1).

The Cubs have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 36 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .255 with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .269 and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 142nd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He's batting .315.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging in the major leagues.

William Contreras is batting .252 with a .351 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 35 hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .285 and slugging .562.

He is 29th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .271 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and six walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with 34 hits.

Ian Happ is slugging .391 to pace his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/30/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/29/2024: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/28/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

