Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-83)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-118) | STL: +1.5 (-102)

MIL: -1.5 (-118) | STL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-8, 3.73 ERA vs Adam Wainwright (Cardinals) - 4-11, 7.95 ERA

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (12-8) versus the Cardinals and Wainwright (4-11). Peralta and his team are 15-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has been victorious in 65% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-7. The Cardinals are 8-11-0 against the spread when Wainwright starts. The Cardinals are 5-8 in Wainwright's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -184 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -102 to cover.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Brewers-Cardinals contest on September 18 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 47, or 59.5%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 148 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 75-73-0 in 148 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've finished 31-38 in those games.

St. Louis is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-71-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 69-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 75th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .235 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 115th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (139) this season, and 51 of those have gone for extra bases.

Contreras has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 109 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks while batting .273. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 36th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Paul Goldschmidt paces his team with a .366 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualifying players, he is 36th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .266 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks.

Willson Contreras has 27 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .265.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Head to Head

5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

18-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/27/2022: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2022: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/14/2022: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

