Brewers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

MLB action on Monday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Houston Astros.

Brewers vs Astros Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (17-18) vs. Houston Astros (17-16)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SCHN

Brewers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-184) | HOU: -1.5 (+152)

MIL: +1.5 (-184) | HOU: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Brewers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 0-0, 5.14 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-2, 5.08 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Tobias Myers and the Astros will counter with Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.08 ERA). Myers has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Myers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Blanco's starts. The Astros have a 2-1 record in Blanco's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.3%)

Brewers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Astros reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-116) and Houston as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Brewers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Astros are +152 to cover, while the Brewers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Astros on May 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 35 chances this season.

The Brewers are 20-15-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has gone 3-3 (50%).

The Astros have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-16-2).

The Astros have an 18-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 38 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .255 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .268 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Chourio has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .095 with a double.

Brice Turang has hit three homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .315 this season and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualified hitters.

William Contreras is batting .248 with a .342 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 35 hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 35 hits with a .419 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Astros. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Pena enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Isaac Paredes' .353 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .392.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is hitting .260 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Jake Meyers is batting .303 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

