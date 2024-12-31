Breece Hall Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB Breece Hall and the New York Jets will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (102.8 yards allowed per game).

Considering Hall for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hall vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.84

62.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.30

21.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 168.7 fantasy points this season (11.2 per game), Hall is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 46th among all players.

During his last three games, Hall has 25.4 total fantasy points (8.5 per game), toting the ball 33 times for 127 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 67 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

Hall has posted 55.5 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 265 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 61 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 110 yards on 15 grabs (17 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hall's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he racked up 24.1 fantasy points with 78 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on seven targets) for 43 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied just 1.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 4 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Miami this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

