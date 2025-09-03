Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will take on the team with last season's sixth-ranked rushing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (98.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Hall a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Breece Hall Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.14

64.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.14

18.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 183.9 fantasy points (11.5 per game), Hall was 18th at his position (and 44th in the NFL).

In Week 11 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Hall posted a season-high of 24.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Hall finished with 20.1 points (12 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 103 yards) in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 against the Denver Broncos -- Hall accumulated 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 10 carries, 4 yards.

Hall had 3.7 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 23 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Against Pittsburgh last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Steelers last year.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Steelers last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Pittsburgh allowed seven players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Through the air, Pittsburgh did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Steelers last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Steelers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.