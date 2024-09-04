Breece Hall Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will face the San Francisco 49ers -- whose run defense was ranked third in the league last season (89.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hall worth considering for his next game versus the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Hall vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.95

13.95 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.10

75.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.56

32.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 214.5 fantasy points (12.6 per game), Hall was seventh at his position (and 28th in the league).

Hall picked up 31.1 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs; 12 receptions, 96 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

Hall accumulated 27.0 fantasy points in Week 18 versus the New England Patriots (37 carries, 178 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Hall accumulated 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 9 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Hall picked up 1.8 points (6 carries, 12 yards) in Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins.

49ers Defensive Performance

Last season, San Francisco allowed two quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the 49ers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, San Francisco allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the 49ers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus San Francisco last season, seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the 49ers allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

San Francisco allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Versus the 49ers last year, zero players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

On the ground, San Francisco allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the 49ers didn't allow an opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

