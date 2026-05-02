Breaking: The Puma Scratched from 2026 Kentucky Derby - Updated Picks, Odds & Exotic Bets

Published: May 2, 2026 · 12:15 PM ET

One of the favorites for tonight's Run for the Roses is out. The Puma has been scratched from the 2026 Kentucky Derby on race morning, leaving a 19-horse field for the 6:57 p.m. ET post time at Churchill Downs.

The news reshapes the entire betting market — and every exotic ticket built around The Puma as a key horse needs to be rebuilt before tonight.

Here's everything you need to know, including updated picks, new best bets, and revised exotic plays for the 19-horse field.

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Why Was The Puma Scratched?

Trainer Gustavo Delgado confirmed The Puma's status to Churchill Downs officials, saying they "discovered some swelling in his leg due to a skin infection. It's just really bad timing."

The Puma is being treated with antibiotics and is expected to resume training soon. He is not in danger — he simply will not be in the starting gate tonight.

The scratch came past Friday's deadline for horses on the also-eligible list to draw into the field, so no alternate will take his place. The Kentucky Derby runs with 19 horses instead of the maximum 20.

This is the fourth scratch from the 2026 Kentucky Derby since last Saturday's post position draw. Silent Tactic was first, withdrawn with a minor foot bruise. Fulleffort followed, scratched due to a chipped left hind ankle. Right to Party scratched as well. The first three scratches came early enough for alternates to draw in — Great White replaced Silent Tactic, Robusta replaced Right to Party, and Ocelli replaced Fulleffort. The Puma's scratch is the only one that left a gap in the gate.

What The Puma's Scratch Means for the Market

The Puma had been the week's biggest mover, shortening from 10-1 all the way to co-favorite territory alongside Renegade. He was the anchor of virtually every expert exotic ticket published this week — our own exacta, trifecta, and superfecta pieces all keyed him on top.

With him out, the money that was on The Puma has to go somewhere. Here's how the market has reacted:

Renegade (Post 1) is now the sole market leader at 5-1, having flipped back to the top after The Puma's exit. The rail draw concern remains, but with the clear favorite gone, Renegade absorbs the most displaced money by default.

So Happy (Post 8) has been steaming all week from 15-1 to 5-1 and is now a co-favorite alongside Renegade and Commandment. This is the horse the market has been telling you about all week — the Santa Anita Derby winner has attracted the sharpest, most sustained money movement of any horse in the field.

Commandment (Post 6) has also shortened to 5-1 as the Florida Derby winner with the strongest overall form in the field steps into the role of logical favorite for bettors who want to avoid the Renegade rail controversy.

Updated 2026 Kentucky Derby Picks

New Win Pick: Commandment (#6, 5-1)

With The Puma out, Commandment becomes our top selection. He's the most accomplished horse in this field — four wins in a row including the Florida Derby and the Fountain of Youth — and he's proven he handles Churchill Downs dirt having won his maiden here last November. The Puma beat him by a nose in the Florida Derby in the other direction, meaning Commandment won that race. He broke from post 6, which has historically underperformed at Churchill Downs, but the horse's class is more than enough to overcome the gate. At 5-1, he's the most straightforward win bet on the board now that the market's anchor is gone.

New Place Pick: So Happy (#8, 5-1)

The sustained money movement on So Happy all week — from 15-1 to 5-1 — demands respect. Post 8 has produced 9 Kentucky Derby winners historically, one of the best gates at Churchill Downs. The Santa Anita Derby winner has been moving in the right direction at the right time, and a place bet gives you coverage if the money is right and he finishes anywhere in the top two.

Show Pick (unchanged): Chief Wallabee (#12, 8-1)

Chief Wallabee remains the best show value on the board. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado won last year's Derby together with Sovereignty. He has tactical versatility that suits a 19-horse field, and the Florida Derby form — where he finished third behind Commandment and The Puma — still reads well in a field where the top two finishers from that race are now the logical favorites.

Value Pick: Danon Bourbon (#7, 14-1)

The biggest beneficiary of The Puma scratch may be Danon Bourbon. He had been shortening all week from 20-1 to 14-1 before the scratch news broke, and with The Puma gone there's one fewer quality closer in the field to beat. He drew post 7, which has produced 8 Derby winners, and his Japanese connections already know this track — trainer Daisuke Takayanagi and jockey Ryusei Sakai have Churchill Downs experience. At 14-1 he's the best-priced horse with a genuine shot.

Updated Exotic Bets

New Exacta Key Box

$1 exacta key box: #6 Commandment with #8 So Happy, #12 Chief Wallabee, #17 Further Ado

Commandment is now the key. Key him to finish either first or second with So Happy, Chief Wallabee, and Further Ado in the other spot. This covers the most logical combinations in the updated market without overextending the ticket cost.

New Trifecta Key Box

$0.50 trifecta key box: #6 Commandment with #8 So Happy, #12 Chief Wallabee, #17 Further Ado, #7 Danon Bourbon

Commandment on top in any of the first three spots, with So Happy, Chief Wallabee, Further Ado, and Danon Bourbon filling the remainder. This structure captures the Florida Derby form running true while giving you exposure to the two horses that have attracted the most money this week (So Happy) and the best remaining value play (Danon Bourbon).

New Superfecta Tickets

Ticket 1 — Core ($0.10 key superfecta): #6 WIN / #8, #12 / #8, #12, #17 / #7, #15, #19 Commandment on top. So Happy and Chief Wallabee in second. Open up third with Further Ado. Spread wide in fourth with Danon Bourbon, Emerging Market, and Golden Tempo. This is the ticket structured to catch a long shot in fourth and produce a significant payout.

Ticket 2 — Value box ($0.10 superfecta box): #6, #8, #12, #7 Box Commandment, So Happy, Chief Wallabee, and Danon Bourbon in all 24 combinations at $0.10 each. Total cost: $2.40. If any of these four fill the top four spots in any order, the ticket cashes.

Longshot to Include in Fourth Leg

Golden Tempo (#19, 30-1) remains the best fourth-leg inclusion. His Curlin pedigree screams stamina, he's been improving with every distance increase, and at 30-1 he's the kind of price that turns a modest superfecta into something significant if he grinds past tiring horses in the stretch.

The Puma's Future

The Puma's connections will begin pointing toward the next race once his leg heals. His trainer, Gustavo Delgado, won the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage — the same connections who were widely expected to contend again tonight. The Puma ran Commandment to a nose in the Florida Derby and had looked like the most dangerous horse in this field heading into race week.

The Preakness Stakes runs May 16 at Pimlico. If The Puma's recovery proceeds on schedule — Delgado said the swelling should go down within a day or two — he could be pointed toward the second leg of the Triple Crown. Watch this space.

Updated Picks After The Puma Scratch ⚠️ The Puma Scratched · 19-Horse Field · Post Time 6:57 p.m. ET Pick Horse Bet Type Odds Why 🥇 Win Commandment #6 Win / Key in Exotics 5-1 4-race win streak, Florida Derby winner, proven at Churchill Downs 🥈 Place So Happy #8 Place 5-1 Hottest mover on the board — 15-1 to 5-1 all week, great post draw 🥉 Show Chief Wallabee #12 Show / Exotics 8-1 Hall of Fame trainer Mott, last year's winning jockey Alvarado, Florida Derby top 3 💰 Value Danon Bourbon #7 Exotics / Win 14-1 Best-value mover this week, great post draw, benefits from Puma scratch 🎰 Longshot Golden Tempo #19 Superfecta 4th Leg 30-1 Curlin pedigree built for 1¼ miles, improving form, ideal closer profile

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET · Churchill Downs · NBC and Peacock

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.