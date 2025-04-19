Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-13)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MNNT

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-200) | MIN: (+168)

ATL: (-200) | MIN: (+168) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-100) | MIN: +1.5 (-120)

ATL: -1.5 (-100) | MIN: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-2, 6.63 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 1-1, 4.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (0-2) to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1) will take the ball for the Twins. Sale and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Twins are 2-1-0 against the spread when Richardson starts. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Richardson start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59.9%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

The Braves vs Twins moneyline has Atlanta as a -200 favorite, while Minnesota is a +168 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are -100 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -120.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

The Braves-Twins game on April 19 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 19 opportunities.

The Braves are 8-11-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have yet to win a game they played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-6.

Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-10-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have gone 8-12-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .257. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .464 this season while batting .288 with 17 walks and 11 runs scored. He's slugging .500.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Austin Riley has a team-high 21 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .513.

Matt Olson has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Olson heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has put up a slugging percentage of .380, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 75th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Byron Keiron Buxton has three doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .203. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .247.

His batting average ranks 124th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 151st, and he is 98th in slugging.

Harrison Joseph Bader has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .280.

Trevor Larnach has a double, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .185.

Braves vs Twins Head to Head

4/18/2025: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/27/2024: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2024: 10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-6 ATL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

