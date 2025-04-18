Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (5-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-12)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)

ATL: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-2, 9.49 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (0-1) for the Braves and Chris Paddack (0-2) for the Twins. Elder has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Elder has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Twins have failed to cover all of the three games Paddack started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Twins have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Paddack starts this season.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.6%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Braves are +155 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -188.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Twins game on April 18 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 7-11-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Minnesota has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-10-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is batting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .308 while slugging .451.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.477) this season, fueled by 15 hits. He's batting .306 while slugging .531.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 27th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 21 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .541.

Matt Olson has been key for Atlanta with 13 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .344.

Olson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has racked up a slugging percentage of .397, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Byron Keiron Buxton is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .261.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Harrison Joseph Bader is batting .280 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Willi Rafael Castro has six doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .227.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!