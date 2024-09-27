Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (86-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (85-74)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSKC

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-184) | KC: (+154)

ATL: (-184) | KC: (+154) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 10-10, 3.42 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-12, 3.73 ERA

The Braves will call on Max Fried (10-10) against the Royals and Brady Singer (9-12). Fried's team is 13-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 14-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 15-16-0 ATS in Singer's 31 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 4-12 record in Singer's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Royals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-184) and Kansas City as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Royals are -134 to cover, and the Braves are +112.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Royals on Sept. 27 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 71 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 34-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 73-82-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-40).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-82-2).

The Royals have an 84-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 182 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .246 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 70 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Soler brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs and six RBI.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 112 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Harris heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .422 with a double, a triple, five home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 209 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .591 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .332.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .273 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .230 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

