Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (1-0) vs. Kansas City Royals (0-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Royals.TV

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | KC: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | KC: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will call on Grant Holmes versus the Royals and Seth Lugo. Holmes and his team were 7-14-0 ATS in his 21 appearances with a spread last season. Holmes appeared in 15 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 5-10 in those contests. Last season Lugo and his team had a 13-13-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Lugo and his team put together a 10-7 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Royals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and Kansas City as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +150 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -182.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Braves-Royals on March 29, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves were chosen as favorites in 101 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (52.5%) in those games.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win 33 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Royals were the moneyline underdog 92 times last season. They finished 42-50 in those games.

Kansas City went 14-15 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (48.3%).

The Royals played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-88-2).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson had 170 base hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Michael Harris II ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .268, plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. accumulated an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .501 while collecting 184 hits last season.

Maikel Garcia had an OBP of .351 while batting .286.

Vinnie Pasquantino had 33 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .264 last season.

Salvador Perez hit .236 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 28 walks.

Braves vs Royals Head to Head

3/27/2026: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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