Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (1-0) vs. Kansas City Royals (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | KC: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will look to Reynaldo Lopez versus the Royals and Michael Wacha. Lopez pitched in one game with a spread last season and his team covered. Lopez did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Last season Wacha and his team had a 12-19-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Wacha's team went 9-11 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.8%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Royals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-142) and Kansas City as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +146 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -178.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

Braves versus Royals on March 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves came away with 53 wins in the 101 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win 34 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Royals won 45.7% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (42-50).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Kansas City went 16-15 (51.6%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times last season for a 70-88-2 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson collected 170 hits, posted an OBP of .366 and a .484 SLG last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Michael Harris II ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .268, plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .501, and had 184 hits last season.

Maikel Garcia had an on-base percentage of .351 while batting .286.

Vinnie Pasquantino had 33 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks while batting .264 last season.

Salvador Perez hit .236 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 28 walks.

Braves vs Royals Head to Head

3/27/2026: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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