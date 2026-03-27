Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Royals meet for MLB Opening Day on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (0-0) vs. Kansas City Royals (0-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Royals.TV

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | KC: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | KC: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale against the Royals and Cole Ragans. Sale and his team were 10-10-0 ATS in his 20 appearances with a spread last season. Sale and his team had a 10-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Ragans and his team went 7-6-0 against the spread when he pitched. Ragans and his team finished 1-1 in the two games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.8%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

Atlanta is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +122 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Royals are -184 to cover, and the Braves are +152.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

Braves versus Royals, on March 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves were chosen as favorites in 101 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (52.5%) in those games.

Last year, Atlanta won 33 of 64 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 69 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Royals went 42-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 45.7% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer last year, Kansas City went 14-15 (48.3%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times last season for a 70-88-2 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson collected 170 hits, posted an OBP of .366 and a .484 SLG last season.

Ozzie Albies slashed .240/.306/.365 and finished with an OPS of .671.

Last season, Michael Harris II finished with 20 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .249 last season.

Drake Baldwin slashed .274/.341/.469 and finished with an OPS of .810.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .501, and had 184 hits last season.

Maikel Garcia had an OBP of .351 while batting .286.

Vinnie Pasquantino had 33 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks while batting .264 last season.

Salvador Perez hit .236 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 28 walks.

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