Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Colorado Rockies.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (13-15) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-24)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSSO

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-250) | COL: (+205)

ATL: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132)

ATL: -1.5 (-160) | COL: +1.5 (+132) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-2, 5.40 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 1-3, 7.91 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (1-2, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (1-3, 7.91 ERA). Sale and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Dollander's four starts with a set spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for three Dollander starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (71.1%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -250 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-160 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +132 to cover.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Braves-Rockies contest on April 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 28 opportunities.

The Braves are 13-15-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won three of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (12%).

Colorado has played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer without winning.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 10-18-0 record ATS this season (covering just 35.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 26 hits and an OBP of .473, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .228 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .285.

He is 107th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Matt Olson has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 26 hits, an OBP of .263 plus a slugging percentage of .374.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .350, a slugging percentage of .478, and has 23 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .256).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 40th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .660 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .208.

Brenton Doyle is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

