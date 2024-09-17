Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (81-69) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142)

ATL: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 3.79 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson. When Holmes starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Williamson has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds covered in both chances. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for two Williamson starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.3%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Reds reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-136) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are -142 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +118.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Reds contest on Sept. 17, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 66, or 56.9%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 50-35 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 148 chances this season.

The Braves are 69-79-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 37-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 22-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (52.4%).

In the 145 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-69-7).

The Reds have covered 56.6% of their games this season, going 82-63-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (169) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .238 with 37 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.335/.429.

Soler takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Orlando Arcia has 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 147 hits with a .469 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .232 with 33 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jonathan India a has .353 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .259.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2023: 11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/12/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/11/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/10/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/3/2022: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

